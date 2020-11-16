Sandra "Sandy" Crouse



Endwell - Sandra (Sandy) J. Crouse, 74, of Endwell passed away peacefully at Wilson Memorial Hospital on November 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Sean D. Crouse, her parents John D. and E. Marguerite (Peg) Lenox, and her longtime companion Richard (Dixie) O'Hara. Sandy is survived by her grandson Connor J. Crouse; her sisters Judy Bukwa and her husband Russ, Pat Cornick, Debbie Cummings, and brother John Lenox; her daughter-in-law Kristina Crouse as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Sandy was a kind, loving, and gentle soul who loved to laugh and spend time with her family. Whether it was dining out at one of the many restaurants the Lenoxs' frequented, or having a family game night, she was always present with a joyful spirit and wonderful sense of humor. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be missed every day by all those whose lives she touched. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" (Matthew 25:23) Due to the pandemic, a Memorial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Sandy's memory may be made to the UHS Foundation (COVID-19 Community Response Fund), 10-42 Mitchell Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.









