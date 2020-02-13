|
|
Sandra Diana Patten (Pixley)
Whitney Point, NY - Sandra Diana Patten(Pixley) ager 67, wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend passed away after a courageous three-year battle with lung cancer. She was predeceased by her parents DeWitt and Edna, sister and best friend Virginia, sister Joanne, and brother-in-laws Peter Patten, Robert Malerba, and George Stock, beloved pet Gwen, and several other fur babies. She leaves behind her husband of 48 years Richard L. Patten Sr., son Richard(Rick) L Patten Jr.(Carrie Tracy), son Jamey Allen Patten(Stacey), three granddaughters, Martina, Cierra, and Rhea, and the apple of her eye, grandson Ande. She is also survived by brothers Mickey Pixley(Sharon), Louis Pixley(Barbara), sister Judy, brothers- in-law Donald Patten(Kathy), Thomas Patten, George Patten, sister-in-laws Marianne Malerba, Barbara(Robert) Heinrich, several nieces and nephews, special nephew David Pixley, special niece Brenda Sears, and several cousins, as well as too many friends to name. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospital for the care and treatment over the course of her illness. Sandy loved to cook, spend time with family and friends, and relaxing at the family cottage in Alexandria Bay. She will be missed by many, but she is at peace and no longer suffering. At her request, there will be no services. The family will plan a special "remembrance" at a later date. Those who would like to show their support can make a donation to the or the Broome County Humane Society in Sandra's honor. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020