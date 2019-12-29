|
Sandra J. Thompson
Binghamton, NY - Sandra J. Thompson, 75, formerly of Binghamton, NY entered into rest on December 29, 2019. She is the daughter of the late John and Ruth Thompson. Sandy is survived by one sister, Janet Glatzel; a nephew, James (Lori) Glatzel; and two great nephews, Matthew and Ryan Glatzel. Sandy was employed with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as the director of medical records for more than 40 years, retiring in 2012. She was an avid supporter of shelters, dog rescues, volunteering her time, and adopting two dogs who predeceased her, Penny and Precious. Sandy was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. As per Sandy's request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Broome County ASPCA, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or to your local shelter.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019