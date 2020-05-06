Sandra Jean Roberts



Endicott - Sandra J. Roberts, 82, of Endicott, NY, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease on May 5, 2020, at her home. Sandra was a true fighter, in her life she overcame breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and lung cancer, only to be taken by this dreadful disease. She was born June 13, 1937. She is preceded by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald K. Roberts. Sandra is survived by her devoted daughters, Debra Roberts, Cheryl Greco (Martin), and three grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Brian (Ali), Collin (Erin), and Devin (Rebecca) Greco. She was blessed enough to be given 2 great-grandchildren, Aurora and Cole Greco, with a new great-grandchild due in November. And we cannot forget her beloved cat, Tiger Lee who remained by her side until the end.



On November 24, 1956, she married the love of her life, Donald, and they began their journey through life together. They moved to Endicott, NY, in 1968, where they raised their family. She was committed to her daughters' active lives heading up Girl Scout cookie drives and volunteering at their school. She was an amazing cook, and she could make a mean apple pie.



In her free time, she was a passionate shopper and an avid bowler. She enjoyed teaching her grandsons how to bowl and even joined a league with them. In the summertime, Sandra and Don would travel with their camper to numerous fairs where they enjoyed the fair life and tractor pulls. She also spent many fun vacations with the grandkids in Florida. She lived her life for her family as a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother.



The family would like to thank the nurses from Hospice for making our mothers final days comfortable in her home. A private burial will take place at Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lourdes Hospice, or St Judes Children Research Hospital, or please do a kind deed for someone in need in Sandra's memory













