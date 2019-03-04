Sandra K. Llewellyn



Great Bend, PA - Sandra K. Llewellyn, 75, of Great Bend, PA was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019 with her loving husband of 55 years, William, by her side. She is survived by her children, James Llewellyn, Garth Llewellyn, and Kathleen and Craig Purdum; two granddaughters, Casey and Jessie; a sister, Tina McCreary; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Thomas; and her parents, James and Kathleen McCreary. Sandy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hallstead, PA for over 60 years. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed painting and cooking. Sandy volunteered her time with the Friends of Susquehanna County and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was devoted to her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, Hallstead, PA. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Friday at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary