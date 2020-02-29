|
Sandra K. Warner
Port Dickinson - Jan 11, 1936 - Feb 27, 2020
Sandy Warner, 84, life long resident of Port Dickinson, passed peacefully on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jameson Warner & daughter-in-law, Mona Warner, daughter Susan Warner Lipp, son-in-law John Lipp and grandchildren Jason Lipp and Marissa Lipp. She joins her outdoorsman husband of more than 35 years, Melvin Warner, in heaven.
Sandy was a graduate of SUNY Broome and Binghamton University. She dedicated her life to serving others, retiring as a caseworker from Broome County Social Services, acting as a Deacon at The United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton, was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, Russian exchange student host, early Girl Scout Leader and First Aid instructor.
She loved her house, cat, gardens, birds and a good book. She will be remembered most for her beautifully painted birdhouses, backyard spiedie fest picnics, close friends and her delicious baked goods.
Services will be held at The United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton at 42 Chenango Street. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, March 5 from 6-8pm, and the memorial service will be held in the main sanctuary on Friday, March 6 at 10am. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Chenango Valley Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020