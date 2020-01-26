Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kibbler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Kibbler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Kibbler Obituary
Sandra L. Kibbler

Johnson City - 76, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Millard and Lulu Kibbler; sister Joan Strong and brother Bruce Kibbler. She is survived by her sister Loretta Peterman; brother in law George Strong; her Achieve and Helen Street IRA family; very special friend Freddie; several nieces and nephews. Sandra loved arts and crafts, sending cards to everyone and dancing. She participated in the Special Olympics. Sandra was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended the Achieve day program. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -