Sandra L. Kibbler
Johnson City - 76, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Millard and Lulu Kibbler; sister Joan Strong and brother Bruce Kibbler. She is survived by her sister Loretta Peterman; brother in law George Strong; her Achieve and Helen Street IRA family; very special friend Freddie; several nieces and nephews. Sandra loved arts and crafts, sending cards to everyone and dancing. She participated in the Special Olympics. Sandra was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended the Achieve day program. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home.
