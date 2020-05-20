Sandra L. MastersVestal - Sandra Lee (Collins) Masters, 64, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey A. Masters of 43 years, her sisters Kay Collins and Vickie L. (Kenneth) Clark. Nephew Dr. Erik M. Weiler, sisters-in-law Michelle (Jack) Whitmore and Marlene Van Zandt, brother-in-law Duane Masters, and niece Jomarie Hubble and Nicole A. Clark and her much loved dog, Jay J.She is predeceased by her parents Arthur J. and Ferne H. Collins, her mother-in-law Beverly Masters, her sister- in-law Denise Hubble and nephew Kyle VanZandt.Sandy enjoyed collecting small figurines. She loved attending craft shows and flea markets. Hosting holiday dinners and family gatherings meant everything to her. She wanted to make a person feel special by sending cards or giving a small gift to brighten their day. She enjoyed baking which everyone got to enjoy. She loved cruising with Jeff in their '71 Chevelle and their friends Bob, Joanne, Paul, Cindy, Jack and Deb. This was always a fun adventure.She treasured her friendships with Vickie (Rubin) Jacobson, Lori (Coleman) Duffy,Sandy (Dennis) Forkey and Joanne (Himko) Pastorkey.Those planning expressions of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial donation to the Broome County Humane Society.A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date.