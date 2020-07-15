Sandra L. RothVestal - - SANDRA L. ROTH (JONES) - Age 84 of Vestal, NY passed away July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by friends and family, after a short illness battling cancer. One of the daughters of Leland L. Jones, who was the former Supervisor of Vestal (1933-63), Sandra lived at the family farm most of her life with the exception of the years 1957-1974 where she lived on Boswell Hill Road in Union Center, NY. Predeceased by her husband Harold R. Roth in 2013, Sandra and Harold joyfully celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2007. Sandra is survived by her son Craig R. Roth (and partner Ed Sautter) who reside at the Jones Farm, and daughter Renee E. Roth-O'Neil (and John O'Neil) of West Galway, NY. She is also survived by her two cherished grandchildren Ashlyn and Gavin O'Neil of West Galway, NY. Surviving is also her sister Louellen Jones of Sauquoit, NY, plus several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Sandra graduated from Vestal Senior High School with the class of 1955 and helped organize and attend many 50+ club reunions. Sandra worked at IBM as a Secretary for 9+ years until the birth of her second child, Renee in 1966. She raised numerous Welsh Corgi dogs, many cherished pets and show dogs. She had a life- long love of horses, was an expert rider and owned many at the farm for decades. She had a strong intuitive sense with all animals and helped many friends with their pet's health problems with her vast knowledge of homeopathy. She also was an avid organic gardener and could grow anything. She and the family have many cherished camping adventures over the years at Cape Cod and in the Adirondacks. Sandra was one of nine children of the well-known Jones family of Vestal. She is predeceased by her Father, Leland L. Jones, Mother, Estella Jones, Brothers- Lacey Jones, Bruce Jones, and Keith Jones and Sisters- Katherine Loveless, Doris Bidwell, Rheba Andrews, and Gayle Jones. Sandra, Harold and family were members of the First United Methodist Church in Endicott, NY. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all her family and friends. A big thank you goes out to all those who helped Sandra in her final few months of life—a special thanks to hospice, several private aides, niece, Diana Lukasiewicz, and neighbor and friend, Kathy Kelly. Funeral Services for Sandra will be held on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at 5:00 pm from the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home 765 Main St. Vestal with the Rev. Will Baez officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday at the Vestal Park Cemetery, Vestal. The family will receive their friends on Friday from 3:30pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required upon entry to services. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's memory to the Humane Society at 2 Jackson Street in Binghamton, NY or ASPCA.