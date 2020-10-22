1/1
Sandra Lee Loveless
Sandra Lee Loveless

Sandra Lee Loveless "Sandy Sarvey" of Vestal and Newark Valley NY passed early in the morning on Sunday October 4th, ending her long battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's. Sandy is survived by Marie Takacs & Elizabeth Foss her loving daughters, Michael Cooper & Corey Fierro her adoring Grandchildren, Tina Sarvey Tusar her very special niece, Joseph Butler her God son and many other treasured nieces nephews.

It is not often in our lives that we come across someone so special that, that person stays with you forever. Sandy was that person. A true matriarch, an amazing mother, the absolute perfect Grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She was filled with unconditional love for her family, her home was always open with her warm, kind, loving and smiling face waiting to give the best hug the moment you walked in.

Due to the pandemic and nationwide travel restrictions the family will be holding a Celebration of Sandys 's life in February of 2021, we will publish additional info and details in the future.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1, 2020.
