Sandra Lee "Sandy" Munyan

Binghampton, NY - Sandra "Sandy" Lee Munyan of Binghamton, NY, unexpectedly passed away at age 66 in March 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Curtiss A. Munyan and Dorothy G. Munyan, and her step mother Patricia W. Munyan. She is survived by her children, Michael and Kathryn Winston; her former husband, Edward Winston; her brother Timothy Munyan; her sister Mary (David) Adams, her Aunt Joan M. Bucek, a niece and nephews, cousins, and a loving extended family.

Sandy grew up on the east side of Binghamton and remained there well into adulthood, raising her family blocks away from her childhood home. After spending years working in book manufacturing, she later changed to a more fulfilling role as a web designer for the Binghamton council of Girl Scouts. She was an avid bowler and active member of several bowling leagues. She dedicated years to learning the Gaelic language and regularly spent weekends at immersion learning retreats with fellow students. Above all, Sandy was best known for her skill as a quilter, seamstress, and all around crafter. Nearly everything she made was as a gift, personalized for someone she loved, to be kept and cherished after she's passed. "
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020
