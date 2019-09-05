|
Sandra Louise Pianosi
Owego, NY - Sandra "Sandi" Pianosi, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Sandi was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and James Baker, Sr.; son, Michael "Mitch" Pianosi; Stephen Gavin; brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothea Baker; She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter Pianosi; three daughters, Toni Gavin, Sue Ellen Frazier, Amy Pianosi and Dan Kelsey; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Marietta Pianosi, Gary and Melissa Pianosi; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandi was a life member of the Owego Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra Pianosi's memory to the Owego Firemans Fountain, C/O Owego Hose Teams, 461 East Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Sandi's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 5, 2019