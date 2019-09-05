Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
300 Main St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Pianosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Louise Pianosi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Louise Pianosi Obituary
Sandra Louise Pianosi

Owego, NY - Sandra "Sandi" Pianosi, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Sandi was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and James Baker, Sr.; son, Michael "Mitch" Pianosi; Stephen Gavin; brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothea Baker; She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter Pianosi; three daughters, Toni Gavin, Sue Ellen Frazier, Amy Pianosi and Dan Kelsey; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Marietta Pianosi, Gary and Melissa Pianosi; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandi was a life member of the Owego Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra Pianosi's memory to the Owego Firemans Fountain, C/O Owego Hose Teams, 461 East Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Sandi's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now