Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Norwich - Sandra M. McCabe, 67, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel & Sally Wituski. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Walt McCabe and her children Dan & Cathy McCabe and Keith McCabe; her grandson Liam McCabe; goddaughter Heather Webster and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, knitting, crocheting and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3-5pm. A Memorial Service will follow on Monday at 5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
