|
|
Sandra VanDunk
Binghamton - Sandra VanDunk, 79 passed away on June 16 after a brief illness. She was the last surviving child of the late Helena and Clifford Rose. She was also predeceased by her son David Shuford. She is survived by her children, daughters Cynthia (Oscar) Powell, Diane (Bill) Crafts, Karin (Frank) Martinez and son Cyrus Shuford. Also several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandra spent her entire life in Binghamton the city that she truly loved. She was employed at River Mede Manor for over 25 years. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday July 13 at Cortese restaurant. The family will receive friends from 1 - 4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019