Sandralyn (Sandy) Irving of Endicott, 78, went to be with her daughter on November 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her daughter of twelve years, Kelly Ann Irving, her parents, Allan and Ethel Gifford, and her Aunt, Kay Neild. Sandy battled solitary fibrous tumors for 14 years. There was never a cure but there were treatments that she found that worked for many years.She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Irving, her daughter, Sheri Mayer, her two grandsons, Zachary and Colby Mayer, and many relatives and friends. Sandy worked as a Phlebotomist at Montrose hospital and at Lourdes hospital before having children and being an amazing mother. Sandy was the first to help people and a wonderful friend. She was a fierce fighter and when there was an obstacle in her way she figured out a way to move it. She was a great force in this world and her loss is devastating to her family and friends.She would like to thank the many doctors that she has worked with over the years and the hospital staff that was very kind to her. She would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Welch for always being there for her.Sandy graduated Binghamton Central High School and then she attended a Phlebotomy School in New York City. Upon graduation she returned to the Binghamton area where she met her husband John. Sandy was a wonderful mother who cared for her two daughters and when her oldest daughter Kelly had an inoperable brain tumor, she fought with every fiber of her being to make sure that Kelly was taken care of and she was there every step of the way through every hospital visit and every doctor's visit. She also made sure that her younger daughter, Sheri, was taken care of during that time. Sandy turned her grief into charity and she started the Kelly Swim Fund for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research which helped fund critical research into treatment for pediatric brain tumors.Sandy found so much joy in being with her grandsons and she was so proud of them. She attended all of their plays, musicals, ceremonies, and their swim meets. Sandy's favorite place to be was at Cape Cod Massachusetts. She vacationed there for most of her life. She loved sitting on the beach and soaking in that wonderful beach sun. Sandy also loved gardening and flowers. She had the most wonderful plants and flowers that she was so very proud of. Sandy amazed her family and her friends everyday with her strength and her compassion. Sandy was always there for her family and friends to offer hope and compassion whenever needed. Sandy was a great force in this world and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.Sandy was an active member at Central United Methodist Church for many years. Sandy was very active in the Union Endicott Parent's Teachers Association where she was recognized with a Founder's Day award.The funeral services will be held on December 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home at 300 E. Main Street Endicott NY 13760. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 PM to 6:00PM prior to the service. The family will hold a private burial the next day.