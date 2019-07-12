|
|
In Loving Memory Of:
Sandy Oney
11/05/86 - 07/12/16
If just one person will get help from the knowledge that you died from an accidental opioid overdose then I have served your memory well and brought the stigma associated with this epidemic to the forefront. At your funeral numerous
people told me how they looked up to you and how very much you had helped them as they too struggled daily with this unrelenting disease. Perhaps with just one thought you succumbed to heroin's allure not realizing you would lose your life that day. My beautiful boy, I will love you deeply until the end of time. You are missed so very much. - Mom
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 12, 2019