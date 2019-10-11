|
|
Sanford P. Tanenhaus
Vestal - It is with great sadness, but happy memories, that we announce the death of Sanford P. Tanenhaus, ("Sandy") age 90, on October 10, 2019. He will be greatly missed. Sandy was born in Binghamton on February 7th, 1929 the youngest child of Anna and Isaac Tanenhaus. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and received bachelor and law degrees from Cornell University. After graduating law school in 1953 Sandy was drafted into the Army. In 1954 he learned he would be sent to Germany and married his fiancée, Janet Wilber. They spent 18 months in Germany before Sandy was honorably discharged. He was not a natural soldier and to Janet's delight was sent on leave before an inspection because of his poor marching ability. After Janet and Sandy returned to Broome County, Sandy began the only job he ever had at the law firm of Chernin & Gold. He practiced law at Chernin & Gold and Levine Gouldin & Thompson (which absorbed Chernin & Gold) for over 60 years, retiring shortly before his 87th birthday in 2016. With a near photographic short-term memory, Sandy tried cases well into his 80s and mentored several generations of attorneys. He served on the Third Department Committee on Professional Responsibility for several years and chaired the committee in 1987-1988. His humility and civility defined him personally and professionally prompting the Broome County Bar Association to honor him in 2017 with the inaugural Carlton F. Levine/Sandford P. Tanenhaus Ethics and Civility Award. A shy man, Sandy quietly lived his morals. His son Peter often remarked he may be "the last honest man." He was incapable of even a white lie. He always pointed out mistakes on bills, particularly those not in his favor and insisted on properly tipping servers, at times surreptitiously adding to what he considered the insufficient tips of others. He was humble and treated people from all walks of life with respect. A man of simple tastes he loved peanut butter, chocolate chip ice cream and anything baked by his younger daughter, Betsy, especially her chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cake that he pronounced the best ever. He enjoyed watching sports on television, playing black jack and attending Binghamton Mets games with Janet. Later in life Bobbie King taught Sandy the joy of shopping and traveling. He also regularly attended opera at the Tri City Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival with Marion Pine. He relished politics. A lifelong Republican, he and his older daughter Enid, a lifelong Democrat, argued about politics for over 50 years, neither changing the other's views. Throughout his long life, moderation alluded Sandy. For Sandy anything worth doing was worth over doing. From volleyball at the YMCA, to bowling, to duplicate bridge, black jack and walking, he pursued his hobbies with gusto. However, though his leisure activities might change, his life's two over-arching passions remained: the law and his loved ones. Sometimes his 6 to 7-day work weeks along with his hobbies conflicted with those passions. However, his family never doubted his love, and each of his children knew how proud he was of the adults they became. In addition to his parents, Sandy was predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janet, and the woman who taught him to live again after Janet's death, Bobbie King, who tragically died in the American Civic Association mass shooting. He also was predeceased by his brother and sister, Joseph Tanenhaus and Ruth Rosenstein as well as his golden retriever, Molly. He is survived by his children Betsy, Enid (Lewis Segal) and Peter (Cathy), and his special friend, Marion Pine as well as extended family and many friends.The family would like to thank the staff of the Hearth for making his final months comfortable and happy. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Concord, 9 Riverside Dr., Binghamton. Rabbi Barbara Goldman-Wartell will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Temple from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. A lunch of condolence will follow the service. The family will not be sitting Shiva. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or performing a random act of kindness in Sandy's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019