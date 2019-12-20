|
Sante Tucci
Binghamton - Sante Tucci "Nonno", 97, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Bucchianico, Italy on December 3, 1922. In 1972, Sante moved to Binghamton with his wife Sabia to be with their son Guido.
Sante was predeceased by his parents Domenico Tucci and Rosa Tattasciore, loving wife Sabia Elisii Tucci, and their infant son Mario Tucci. He was also predeceased by his two brothers Palmerino and Ercole. He is survived by his son, Guido and Lorraine Tucci, grandchildren Mario and Debbie Tucci, Maria and Gerard Scarretta, Diana and Erin Duffy-Tucci, Sylvia Tucci, Christina Tucci and Spencer Houston, and two step grandchildren Gregory Whitney and Jolie Ludwig, and Ilene and Anthony Monico. He is also survived by his nine great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren. Lastly, he is survived by several brother and sister-in-law's, nieces, and nephews.
Sante was an avid farmer and gardener, who raised animals and tended to various fruit trees and vegetables. He was well known for his towering bean plants, endless supply of tomatoes and sweet peppers. He worked twenty-four years with his son at Tucci Construction Inc. where he was extremely dedicated and skilled at his work. Sante had a special bond with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was best known for his contagious laugh, miniature Hershey candy bars, vanilla OREOS, and fishy faces. He also loved to listen and dance to Italian music, as well as play cards with his family. Sante was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church where he practiced his Catholic faith. The family would like to thank the North Tower 4 nursing staff and Dr. Srinivasa Mandapalli at UHS Wilson Medical Center for their generosity, care and support.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home located at 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church located at 192-194 Court Street, Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at 501 Fairview Street, Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mary of The Assumption Church. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019