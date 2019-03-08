Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Hillcrest, NY
Binghamton - Santina A. (Mastrogiovanni) Sardella, 87, of Chenango Bridge passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness with her family by her side on March 4, 2019. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Joe, in June 2016 and her parents Rocco and Lisetta Mastrogiovanni. She is survived by her children Joe (Sue) Sardella and Michele Sardella (Tony Alise); grandchildren Michael (Jennifer) Sardella and Paul (Alexis) Sardella; brother and sister-in-law Contino and Mary Jane Mastrogiovanni of Vestal; sister-in-law Jane Mastrogiovanni of Geneva; sister-in-law Rose Mastrogiovanni of Sebring, FL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. Sandy was a lifelong member of St. Catherine of Siena/St. Francis of Assisi church in Hillcrest. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that will be greatly missed by all. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and all her dear friends. We will always remember her smile that could light up a room. A special thanks to Dr. Alan Miller and her 3 angels of mercy, Ginny, Connie and Susan who provided such wonderful care to Sandy for the past several years. There are no words that can properly express our gratitude to these wonderful women. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a in Sandy's memory. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
