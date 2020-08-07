1/1
Santina Tomassetti
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santina Tomassetti

Binghamton - Santina Tomassetti, 85 she was predeceased by her grandson, Mario Masciarelli. Santina is survived by her husband of 66 years, Emilio; Son, Aldo Tomassetti; daughters, Adele Krolewski, Rosalinda O'Neill, Mirella Masciarelli-Walsh(Terry); Grandchildren, Aldo Tomassetti Jr., Jessica Riggs(Ryan), Joshua Krolewski(Renee), Stephanie O'Neill(Matt), Jacob Tomassetti, Jennifer O'Neill(Colin); 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews. Santina loved to cook, garden and feed everyone. In lieu of flowers consider making a memorial donation to Mario D. Mascarelli entrepreneurial scholarship, 1040 Conklin Rd. Conklin NY 13748. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church on Tuesday August 11th at 11 am. Family will receive friends at the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home located at 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Tuesday August 11th from 9 to 10:30 am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077223074
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved