Santina Tomassetti



Binghamton - Santina Tomassetti, 85 she was predeceased by her grandson, Mario Masciarelli. Santina is survived by her husband of 66 years, Emilio; Son, Aldo Tomassetti; daughters, Adele Krolewski, Rosalinda O'Neill, Mirella Masciarelli-Walsh(Terry); Grandchildren, Aldo Tomassetti Jr., Jessica Riggs(Ryan), Joshua Krolewski(Renee), Stephanie O'Neill(Matt), Jacob Tomassetti, Jennifer O'Neill(Colin); 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews. Santina loved to cook, garden and feed everyone. In lieu of flowers consider making a memorial donation to Mario D. Mascarelli entrepreneurial scholarship, 1040 Conklin Rd. Conklin NY 13748. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church on Tuesday August 11th at 11 am. Family will receive friends at the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home located at 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Tuesday August 11th from 9 to 10:30 am.









