East Stroudsburg, PA - Santo Melita, 89, of East Stroudsburg, PA and formerly of Afton, NY, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, while under hospice care at home. He was the husband of Florence (Savin) Melita with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.

Born on January 4, 1930 in New York, NY, he was a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Nitopi) Melita.

He worked as a brick layer and mason for New York City Housing Authority.

Santo was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Afton, NY, Knights of Columbus Corona in Queens, NY and Holy Cross HIgh School Fathers' Club in Bayside, NY. He was also a board member and president of Afton Central School District.

In addition to his wife, surviving are five children, Rosanne Cavataio of East Stroudsburg, PA, Anthony Melita (Sarah) of Alexandria, VA, Steven Melita (Sheryl) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Carla Masse (John) of Afton, NY, and Susan Pielka (Paul) of Mahway, NJ; thirteen grandchildren, Nicole Palmer, Vincent Cavataio, Joseph Melita, Heather Covington, Julianne Melita, Daniel Melita, Jessica Melita, Matthew Masse, Steven Masse, Kylie Masse, Sophie Pielka, Gabrielle Pielka, and Chloe Pielka; sixteen great-grandchildren, Dakota, Dustin and Devon Palmer, Brooke Cavataio, Elloise and Nora Melita, Quinn, Will, Layla, Evelyn and Mia Covington, Aiden, Jaxen, Lennox, Grayden and Camden Masse; a brother, Mario Melita of Hilton Head, SC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Maccarone and Anne Savin; and a brother, Tony Melita.

Visitation hours will be on Wednesday, October 30, from 2:00 to 4:00PM and 6:00 to 8:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 31, at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville with Rev. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant. Graveside prayers and burial will take place on Friday, November 1, at 11:00AM at Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, NY.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
