|
|
Saundra Mae Kinsman
Chenango Forks, NY - Saundra Mae Kinsman left this world, December 16, 2019, to be with our Lord and Savior as promised in John 3:16. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." The daughter of Joseph and Leora Jaycox, the wife of Larry Ralph Kinsman, the mother of Christopher Joseph and Andrew Mark, she leaves family and friends with hope of being reunited in a better place. In her lifetime, she was a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and devoted wife.
Being a wife of a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, took her far from her family, though at every station she would build a second family through her church and her faith, never without the compassion, wisdom, and the inspiration of the Lord. In her final days, she was watched over by her younger brother, Les Jaycox, and her life partner, Dick Lidell, a time and a devotion we are all grateful for. Second only to her faith, Saundra derived love and inspiration from a patriarch of sort, Mr. Leland Moses, brother of her mother, loving uncle, God bless him for what he meant to her.
Funeral Services will be private and were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service 1605 Witherill St. Endicott, NY 13760. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SAVAGEFS.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to support the nurses and staff of Mercy House, Endicott, NY, for their devotion, comfort and care in her and other's final days on earth.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019