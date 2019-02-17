|
Scott A. Briggs
Endicott - Scott A. Briggs, 60, of Endicott, New York, completed his earthly journey with dignity and grace on February 8, 2019 at UHS Wilson Medical Center. Predeceased by his parents, Scott was survived by his longtime companion, his children, grandchildren and grandson, his siblings, nieces and nephews, and his beloved doggies. Thank you to Dr. Ronald Harris and his oncology staff who provided a course of treatment which allowed Scott to have a quality of life far beyond his original diagnosis. The ICU and North Tower 2 teams gave compassionate care to Scott in his final days. Please consider a donation to the . A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
