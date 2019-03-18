|
Scott A. Sternquist
Johnson City - Scott A. Sternquist, 51, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully while on vacation In Florida, Sunday March 10, 2019.
He predeceased by his grandmother. Jessie Solesky, he is survived by his spouse of 21 years Daniel N. Flipse, Johnson City, NY and his loving family: Parents, Dan & Mary Sternquist, three brothers, Sister-in-laws and two sisters; Danny and Jan Sternquist, Horseheads, NY, David and Susan Sternquist, Reliegh, NC, Paul and Amber Sternquist, Johnson City, NY, Sisters; Connie Valderrey, High Point, NC, Ann Marie Barclay, Portland, Oregon His only Aunt, Lois Campbell, California, Several Nieces and nephews. He has many special friends, Paul, Jim, Tony and Fran and numerous others, including a wonderful group of friends and acquaintances over a 30 year Period at Camp Oneida, New Milford, PA, that he loved. Scott had a variety of jobs including, a Handyman Business, drove flatbed trucks, Long Haul, Chartered Bus, Leasing Manager Started his own Property Management Company and recently as a home Inspector. He was a very kind and descent person whom was much loved and will be sorely missed. He loved his friends, his family, his three pets, his home and life very much. Rev. Charles J. Colton will conduct Services on Saturday March 23rd, 11:00 - 1:00 and service at 1:00. Afterwards everyone are invited to stay to celebrate Scott's life. He will be laid to rest at a later date with private burial at Riverhurst Cemetary in Endicott, NY 13760.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation To be to made to any Church of your choice. Broad Avenue- North Presbyterian Chapel 38 Broad Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 18, 2019