Scott E. Vanerson
Newark Valley - No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why… Our hearts were broken on Thursday, July 2, 2020 when our father, brother, and friend, Scott E. Vanerson, 49, passed away in a tragic motor accident. Scott will be dearly missed by his wife, Chloeteele Alton, his daughters: Corinne Vanerson and Kaitlyn Vanerson, his brother: Chris Vanerson, sister: Jo Anne Johnston, niece: Shayla Johnston, and close friends Davey Thomas and David Marks. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Charles Vanerson Sr. and Carol Townsend Vanerson, and brother Charles "Chuck" Vanerson Jr.
Scott was born in Providence, R I. He worked as a landscaper. Those who knew Scott, knew of his generosity. He would never hesitate to help his family or friends. He was intelligent and had a big heart. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle through the valley and beyond. Scott will be greatly missed by so many people. Ride on in Heaven, Scott.
