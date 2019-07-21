Scott G. Lesch



Windsor - Scott Gerard Lesch (54) passed away at his home in Windsor, NY on July 15, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his father David Lesch. He is survived by his mother Helen Lesch, daughter Allason Leitz-Lesch, as well as his longtime significant other Karen Knight. In addition to four siblings: Cheryl Norris, Craig Lesch, Rachel Aaron, Bradley Lesch among many other nieces, nephews, chosen family and friends. Scott spent his life building, creating, giving back in big and small ways and thinking about the world. A gifted craftsman he built homes all over the Binghamton area, specializing in cabinetry and roofing. In his spare time, he loved Boozer the cat, attending Rumble Ponies games and music. He immersed himself in books about physics, earth sciences, politics and architecture, writing two of his own manuscripts. Intent on supporting small businesses, in what would be the remaining months of his life, he dreamed up and began researching ways to support Binghamton's small business economy. A Mass will be held in his name at 10am at Sts. John and Andrew church on Wednesday July 24th with visitation hours from 9am-10am and a luncheon immediately following the Mass. All are welcome. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019