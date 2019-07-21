Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sts. John and Andrew church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. John and Andrew church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Sts. John and Andrew church
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott G. Lesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott G. Lesch Obituary
Scott G. Lesch

Windsor - Scott Gerard Lesch (54) passed away at his home in Windsor, NY on July 15, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his father David Lesch. He is survived by his mother Helen Lesch, daughter Allason Leitz-Lesch, as well as his longtime significant other Karen Knight. In addition to four siblings: Cheryl Norris, Craig Lesch, Rachel Aaron, Bradley Lesch among many other nieces, nephews, chosen family and friends. Scott spent his life building, creating, giving back in big and small ways and thinking about the world. A gifted craftsman he built homes all over the Binghamton area, specializing in cabinetry and roofing. In his spare time, he loved Boozer the cat, attending Rumble Ponies games and music. He immersed himself in books about physics, earth sciences, politics and architecture, writing two of his own manuscripts. Intent on supporting small businesses, in what would be the remaining months of his life, he dreamed up and began researching ways to support Binghamton's small business economy. A Mass will be held in his name at 10am at Sts. John and Andrew church on Wednesday July 24th with visitation hours from 9am-10am and a luncheon immediately following the Mass. All are welcome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now