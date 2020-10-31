Scott Jamieson



Scott Hugh Jamieson was born May 22, 1951 and passed at his home October 24, 2020. He was the first born to William and Donna (Rodman) Jamieson. His four siblings, Rick, Cathy, Jim and Judy completed the family. Scott graduated with the class of 1969 at Chenango Valley High School. Throughout his life, Scott was a part of many bands where his love of drums and singing were evident to all. Left to cherish his love and memory are his daughter Darcy (Chris) Johnson of Iowa and son Skylyr Jamieson of Binghamton. He is loved and survived by his brother Rick (Joyce) Jamieson, sisters Cathy Jamieson and Judy Robinson, his grandchildren Connor and Lily Johnson and his father William Jamieson. As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Donna Jamieson, brother Jim Jamieson and step-mother Barb Jamieson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Chenango Valley music department or the United Methodist Church in Chenango Bridge. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.









