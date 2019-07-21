|
|
Scott R. Dwyer, PhD
Troy - Scott R. Dwyer, PhD, passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home in Troy, New York. He was 58 years of age.
Scott, the much loved son of the late Richard D. and Henrietta Mae (Martinek) Dwyer, was raised and educated in Binghamton, (Hillcrest) NY. He furthered his education at SUNY Binghamton where he obtained a BS in Physics; Purdue University, a MS in Physics and a doctorate in Surface Physics and Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
Doctor Dwyer was employed by IBM Microelectronics from 1990 until 2002 at which time he returned to RPI and assumed the positions of laboratory manager and adjunct professor. While at Rensselaer, he worked in additional professional capacities which included developing introductory physics courses and textbook review.
Doctor Dwyer was an avid environmentalist. He enjoyed membership in the H.H. Franklin Club and served as editor and contributing writer to that organization's quarterly newsletter. He volunteered as an usher at the Troy Music Hall; was a member of the Friends of Chamber Music in Troy and sang in the University Parish of Christ Sun of Justice Choir.
He took great pleasure in riding his motorcycle on the back roads of Washington and Rensselaer Counties in New York and throughout the State of Vermont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deena Mae Dwyer. Scott is survived by members of the Dwyer family in and around Binghamton, NY.
Doctor Dwyer will be received into the Chapel + Cultural Center at RPI, 2125 Burdett Avenue, Troy, NY on Monday at 9:30 am following which a visitation will be held until 10:45 am. At 11 am a funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Edward S. Kacerguis and the Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.
Memorial donations, in his memory, may be made to the Rensselaer Newman Foundation, 2125 Burdett Avenue, Troy, NY 12180. Please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019