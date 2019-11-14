|
|
Scott Richard Stackhouse
Chantilly, VA - Scott Richard Stackhouse, of Chantilly, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019, with his loving family and best friend by his side. He was born on March 4, 1975, in Binghamton, New York, to Richard and Jacqueline Avis Stackhouse.
He attended Vestal Central High School, graduating in 1993; SUNY University at Buffalo, and George Mason University graduating with degrees in Economics and Information Technology.
He was serving as Chief Operating Officer at Government Scientific Source, Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Smith Stackhouse, whom he married on August 5, 2000 in Olean, NY; his two incredible sons Ethan and Andrew Stackhouse; Parents, Richard and Jacqueline Avis Stackhouse; Brother, Jeremy Stackhouse; Mother-in-law, Mary (Libby) Smith; Brother-In-Law, Jeffrey Smith; Sisters-In-Law, Julie Smith (Molly Gould); Aunts, Uncles, Cousins; and many close and wonderful friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, William and Evelyn Stackhouse, and Floyd and Doris Avis and his father-in-law, William G. Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 at the church, prior to the service.
A Go Fund Me page named: (For Scott Stackhouse and Family) has been setup to assist with expenses, the boys Sports Programs and Education. Flowers may be sent directly to the church on the 16th for the memorial service.
