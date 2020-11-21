Scott W. Mersereau
Whitney Point - Scott W. Mersereau, 80 of Whitney Point passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with his family by his side at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Scott was born on March 15th, 1940 in the town of Binghamton. He was a 1958 graduate of Greene Central School. Scott is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Carol; children, Tracey Toko, Adam (Sara) Mersereau, Andrew Mersereau all of Georgia, Robert DeBrie of NC, Peggy (Fernando) DeBrie of NY; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Alan Mersereau and 2 nieces. Scott had a capturing sense of humor and a way of telling stories that brought smiles and laughter to many especially to his wife Carol. When asked why she married him; "It was because he makes me laugh!" He was a lover of pets and nature and captured many beautiful memories through his hobby of Video Photography. Scott retired from GTE Telephone Company after 30 years of service. After retirement, he and Carol ran Dorchester Farm Bed and Breakfast in Whitney Point. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Broome Humane Society 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, New York 13903. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com
. As quoted by grandson, Daniel; "Rest Easy Captain Wizbang"