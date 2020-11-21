1/1
Scott W. Mersereau
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott W. Mersereau

Whitney Point - Scott W. Mersereau, 80 of Whitney Point passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with his family by his side at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Scott was born on March 15th, 1940 in the town of Binghamton. He was a 1958 graduate of Greene Central School. Scott is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Carol; children, Tracey Toko, Adam (Sara) Mersereau, Andrew Mersereau all of Georgia, Robert DeBrie of NC, Peggy (Fernando) DeBrie of NY; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Alan Mersereau and 2 nieces. Scott had a capturing sense of humor and a way of telling stories that brought smiles and laughter to many especially to his wife Carol. When asked why she married him; "It was because he makes me laugh!" He was a lover of pets and nature and captured many beautiful memories through his hobby of Video Photography. Scott retired from GTE Telephone Company after 30 years of service. After retirement, he and Carol ran Dorchester Farm Bed and Breakfast in Whitney Point. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Broome Humane Society 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, New York 13903. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com. As quoted by grandson, Daniel; "Rest Easy Captain Wizbang"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved