Scotty Lee Knickerbocker



Brackney, PA - Scotty Lee Knickerbocker, 60, Brackney, PA sadly passed away unexpectedly on 3/21/19. He left us to join his beloved Mother (Arlene), Father (Big Don), Brother (Donny - "Nick"),Brother-in-law John Acquarelli, his dear friends and early travelers whom were always in his thoughts and conversations, Tom Wallace, John Albrechta, Mike Luke, Mikey Williams (Shark), Bob Bowker and John Laviska, all who left sadly and too soon.



Scott was survived by son and daughter Scotty Jr. & Nicole, Sisters Cheryl Cokely (Tim), twins Brenda Knickerbocker & Barbara (Babe) Bruner (Bob) and their loving families, Sister-in-law Karen Knickerbocker, ex-Brother-in-law Willie Aton, and his oldest & dearest friends Wayne Rounds & Dennis Reynolds, Fla. Lastly, Scott was survived by his Love and soulmate Holly Mezzadonna who will ever after hear in a loud voice, "HOLLY I'm hungry", "HOLLY I love you", HOLLY It's a Florida Sky", "HOLLY As long as you're up…. "Yes Please", "HOLLYYYY"!



Among his dearest possessions - The house that he and his friends built on "Scotty's Lake" where Scott would hold court. All would be warmed under the spell of Scotty's unique and generous hospitality. When the world got too close, he would famously say "I'll just stay up on the mountain". The only exception to the rule would be if, by circumstances, he became snowbound on Avenue C during Winter to repeatedly exclaim to anyone there "I WANT TO GO TO SOUTH FLORIDA"!



Wait! Is that the wind? or the "sacoustics" or the myriad of voices all at once saying Goodbye Scott, Scotty, Uncle Scott, Stewy, Taylor. Your many friends and loved ones wish you peace. Good-bye. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary