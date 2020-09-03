Sean Michael View



Dallas, TX - Sean Michael View passed away peacefully on August 31st, 2020 in Dallas, Texas surrounded by his wife Lora K. View and immediate family. He suffered a seizure that caused him to fall and severely hit his head. The resulting brain trauma proved fatal. Although he was not yet 40, he leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, laughter, hard work and faith. Sean was born in Syracuse, NY in 1980. He grew up in Syracuse attending Ed Smith Elementary, Levy Middle School and graduated from William Nottingham High School in 1999. He was a varsity letter winner on the Soccer, Indoor Track and Golf teams and a CNY All Star Soccer player. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in 2003 and achieved his MBA from Westminster College in 2011. He began his life long career in Higher Education in the field of Financial Aid. Sean started his Financial Aid Career at Tomkins Cortland Community College in September 2003. Over time he worked at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Utah's Westminster College, University of Rochester, Tarleton State and Parker University (both in Texas). Most recently, he was a Senior Consultant at College Aid Services. He was an extremely impactful, traveled and talented young man.



Sean and Lora were married in Waxahachie, Texas in 2013. They remained in Texas to raise their family and be close to Lora's family. One of the greatest joys of their short lives together was in September of 2019 they officially adopted their son, Jaxon John View. It was a day of tremendous joy and celebration. Sean's legacy will be passed on to Jaxon through the love and memories from his family members.



Sean is survived by his wife Lora, son Jaxon and sweet daughter. Also, surviving Sean are his mother Sharon View, father John View (Lorraine Schunck), sister Sara Varga (Paul) and niece Jacquelyn. He is also survived by his wife's parents Don and Kris Garrison along with Lora's sisters, Megan, Justine, nieces Rainy and Tenley Rebecca, niece Madelyn, nephew Weston, Sarah (Scotty), niece Lullie and nephew Easton.



Services were held Thursday September 3 at The Avenue Church, 1761 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165



A Celebration of Sean's life will be scheduled in Syracuse in the future and once COVID restrictions are eased.



Sean and Lora's son Jaxon is a special needs child. In lieu of flowers, contributions to his special needs fund can be made by: For account information, please email kristinegarrison@gmail.com.









