Sebastian Joseph Monticello
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Sebastian Joseph Monticello

Endicott - Sebastian (Seb) Joseph Monticello, of Endicott, passed peacefully in his sleep, October 12, 2020. Born November 21, 1943, Sebastian was an avid fisherman, and lover of music, especially the Blues.

Sebastian was preceded in death by his son, Paul, sister, Joanna and father, Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Damian, his mother Anna, two sisters; Mary and Annie, 3 brothers; Joe, Michael and Vince, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Sebastian's name to Mercy House.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
The best papa A man can ask for.I will always cherish our phone calls and conversations over the phone, you will be miss papa until we meet again.
Andrew Monticello
Grandchild
