Sebastian Joseph MonticelloEndicott - Sebastian (Seb) Joseph Monticello, of Endicott, passed peacefully in his sleep, October 12, 2020. Born November 21, 1943, Sebastian was an avid fisherman, and lover of music, especially the Blues.Sebastian was preceded in death by his son, Paul, sister, Joanna and father, Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Damian, his mother Anna, two sisters; Mary and Annie, 3 brothers; Joe, Michael and Vince, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Sebastian's name to Mercy House.