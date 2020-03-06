|
Sebastian (Bud) Trapani
Endicott - Sebastian (Bud) Trapani, 84 of Endicott, passed away peacefully Friday March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Theresa Trapani; his sister, Angela Trapani; his infant sons, James and Vincent Trapani. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Filomena (Musa) Trapani; two children, Michael (Gloria) Trapani, Lisa Trapani; his grandchildren, Anthony Trapani, Niki (Jason) Greenawalt, Brittany Trapani (Brian Hughes); his great-grandchildren, Julia and Ava Trapani, Kara, Benjamin and Mackenzie Greenawalt, James Hughes; his brother, Anthony (Angela) Trapani; his in-laws, Mary Puleo, Geno (Anita) Musa, Anna (Tony) Iannone; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott, a retired employee of Endicott Machine and Tool, a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge 443, Endicott. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Wilson Hospital's, CVICU and ICU for the compassionate care Bud received. A Funeral Mass will be offered, Monday 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020