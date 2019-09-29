|
|
Sebastiano Bracaglia
Endwell -
Sebastiano Bracaglia, 85, of Endwell, passed away Friday morning September 27, 2019 at Mercy House. He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers and his son-in-law Joseph Kapral. He is survived by his beloved wife Pasqualina (Panniccia) Bracaglia, his daughters Maria Louisa Bracaglia-Kapral and Nancy Carney, his grandchildren who were the loves of his life, Enrica Kapral, Marco Sebastiano and Mikayla Carney, his son-in-law Frank Carney, his sister Angelina Stripe, residing in Italy, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alfredo and Mamie Panniccia, his godson, Adam Dirado; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott, a retired carpenter for Carpenters Local Union #277, Binghamton. Sebastiano moved his family from Italy to America to provide a better life for them. He enjoyed making homemade wine, his garden, and sharing food and drink with his family and friends. The most important thing in his life were his grandchildren and family, whom he adored.. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Mercy House for the amazing care they showed to Sebastiano and his family. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Monday evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Bracaglia may be made to Mercy House of The Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019