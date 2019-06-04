|
|
Sebastiano Sabie Salvatore Naro
- - Sebastiano (Sabie) Salvatore Naro, 90, died Friday at UHS Binghamton General Hospital in Binghamton, New York. As in life, he was surrounded at the time of his death by his loving family who will forever carry his spirit with them.
He was born in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, January 24, 1929, son of the late Louis J. and Josephine (Serrenti) Naro.
Sabie joined the U.S. Army in January, 1951, serving his country as a corporal in Korea during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in October, 1952.
On June 16, 1956, he married Lillian E. Tuzze, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage before she passed away in 2016.
He retired in 1992 from International Paper after having worked as an Operating Engineer in the Power Plant for 30 years. He spent much of his early retirement traveling, and often enjoyed trips to Atlantic City to take advantage of his card playing skills and luck at the dice table. He also spent many evenings relaxing at his son's garage in what had come to be known as "Motor Nite."
Sabie was full of energy and even danced to one of his favorite songs, "That's Amore," at his recent 90th birthday party. He enjoyed all of life and was eager to hear every detail of his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's activities. In recent years, he kept in touch with family and friends on various social media, always ending with, "God bless!"
He spent many summers with his family at their cottage on Lake Lowe. He never missed a family occasion and always had a good story to tell about his antics growing up with his brothers and sisters in Dunmore.
He was an avid cook and enjoyed monthly breakfasts with Korean War veterans and fellow Anitec/IP retirees. He was a member of Sts. John & Andrew Parish in Binghamton.
Besides his parents and his wife, Lillian, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Salvatore (Rose) Naro and Louis (Lois) Naro.
Survivors include his two sons: Louis (Ellen) Naro of Corning, New York, and Joseph (the late Karen) Naro of Binghamton; six grandchildren: Christopher (Maryanne) Naro of Marlton, New Jersey, Jeffrey (Bernadette) Naro of Atlanta, Georgia, Elizabeth Naro of Tanzania, Africa, Joseph, Brenden, and Eric Naro, all of Binghamton; five great-grandchildren: Alex, Mia, Matthew, and Kaela Naro, all of Marlton, and Theresa Naro of Atlanta; two sisters, Jane (the late Michael) Sibio of Dunmore and Marie (the late Edward) Gavin, of Dunmore and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore with Mass at 10:00am in Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Ave., Scranton.
Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 4 to June 5, 2019