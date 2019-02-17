|
Selma Mae Kiev
Kennesaw, GA - Selma Mae Kiev, 78, passed away January 27, 2019 after a very long illness. Sel, as she was known to her friends, had a keen sense of humor and a laugh that filled her home and her husband's heart. She was very fond of animals, arts and crafts, playing the piano and writing poetry.
Sel is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Leon L. Kiev, daughter Lisa Kiev-Chen, son-in-law Alex Chen and grandchildren Sarah, Rebekkah and Joshua Chen of Lutz, Florida. She is also survived by her brother and sister Martin Gordon of San Diego, California and Shari Gordon of Nashville, Tennessee and her brother and sister-in-law Gary and Caroline Kiev of Afton, Virginia. And lastly, she is survived by many friends. The family would particularly like to thank Wayne and Carol Zebrowski for their long time friendship.
Burial was held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Conklin Road, Binghamton, New York. All arrangements were made by Parsons Funeral Home, Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019