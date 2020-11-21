1/1
Sergeant Jacob Michael Davenport Usmc
1997 - 2020
Sergeant Jacob Michael Davenport USMC

Beaufort, SC - United States Marine Corps Sergeant Jacob Michael Davenport, 23, has come home for the last time. He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MCAS, Beaufort, South Carolina. Born on June 24, 1997 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Kimberly (Mulligan) and Michael Davenport.

Besides his parents, Jacob is survived by his two sisters; Elizabeth Berg and Emily Davenport; brother, Thomas Davenport, grandmother, E. Jeanne Mulligan; his special aunt, Ellen Mulligan, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother, Patrick Richard Davenport.

A private viewing and family service will be followed by a public military funeral and committal service at the Montrose Cemetery, graveside, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to honor Jacob's memory and his sacrifice to his country. Social distancing practices will be observed. Services will be provided by the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacob's memory can be made to the Jacob Michael Davenport Memorial Scholarship Fund the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801 or online at https://www.community-foundation.org/. To view Jacob's entire obituary, please go to: danielreganfuneralhome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
11:30 AM
Montrose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
