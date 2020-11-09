1/1
Seymour "Andy" Atkinson
Seymour "Andy" Atkinson

(1965 - 2020) Passed away suddenly November 7th, 2020. He loved music & attended many local concerts. He loved everyone and was sure to light up any room he entered, especially with his infectious laugh. He will be missed dearly by so many! Survived by his 3 children Chantel Atkinson, Nicole Atkinson & Nathan Atkinson. His grandchildren (that he adored & lived for) Xavier Kendig, Alivia Atkinson, Andre Atkinson, Dani'Rae Clark & Charlye Atkinson. His siblings Harry "Rich" Atkinson, Mark Einhorn, Katrinia Atkinson & Genevieve Wilson. Many nieces & nephews along with so many friends. He was predeaced by his loving wife Wendy Atkinson, Mother & Father (Bill & Pauline Atkinson) & Brother Kenneth Kasmarcik. Funeral arrangements/celebration of life are still in the making, the dates and times will be available soon.

"Til we meet again, keep on rockin'"




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
