Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Sgt. Michael E. Conklin

Sgt. Michael E. Conklin Obituary
Sgt. Michael E. Conklin

Binghamton - Sgt. Michael E. Conklin, 40, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Francine Mason. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Conklin; son Noah Conklin; daughters Kourtney Golden, Jeane Smith, Kassidy Smith and Maykayla Conklin; grandson Marcus Golden; father Edward Conklin; mother Cindy Carpenter; sister & brother-in-law Michelle & Garret George; brothers Jereme Conklin, Brad Larsen and Jason Larsen; grandmother Joan Chrisbacher; sisters-in law & brothers-in-law Ronald & Adrienne Mason, Nick Mason, Samantha Mason and Anna Mason; father-in-law Ronald Mason; niece and nephew Shawna and Kyle; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and co-workers from Masonite.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and bonfires but most of all he loved spending time with his family. His children were his life. He will be truly missed by all who know him but he will never be forgotten. He was a proud United States Army Ranger Veteran.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 4pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 3, 2019
