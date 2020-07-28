Shaquan Terry
Johnson City - 26, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his great grandma Addie Henry; grandpa Robert Terry; uncle Jemain Terry. He is survived by his mother Yvonne Terry; daughter Sophia Monk; brothers Shaleic Terry, Shandel Terry, Shakeem Roberts; sister Tatyana Terry; grandma Mary Small; aunts Sonya Tracy, Felicia Nita, Sylvia Terry; uncles Keith Terry, Brian Small; 4 nieces, 2 nephews; several cousins and many friends. Shaquan was a quiet, respectful and generous person. He was loved by everyone who knew him and always knew how to put a smile on people's faces. A private Memorial Service will be held at the family's convenience. In memory of Shaquan, people can donate to a go fund me page set up for Shaquan and his daughter at https://gf.me/u/yixhd8
We love you and miss you.