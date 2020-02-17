Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Field

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Field Obituary
Sharon A. Field

Binghamton - Sharon Ann Field 73, of Binghamton, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd Field. She is survived by her daughters Kristen (Dan) Lewis; Karina Hill; grandchildren Cole Lewis, Cara Lewis, Aiden Dupree; sisters Barbara O'Hara, Sandra Daggett, Roseann Tefft; several nieces and nephews; special friend Mary Bach and her family; as well as her two dogs Cooper and Otis. Sharon was a member of the First Ward Senior Center, and currently their treasurer. She was also a member and treasurer of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Divison 1. Sharon was a member of St. Thoms Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. She was very proud of her catholic faith and was extremely devoted to her community and friends. She will be dearly missed by all, may she rest in peace. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10am until 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon's name to the First Ward Senior Center 226 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now