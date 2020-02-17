|
Sharon A. Field
Binghamton - Sharon Ann Field 73, of Binghamton, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd Field. She is survived by her daughters Kristen (Dan) Lewis; Karina Hill; grandchildren Cole Lewis, Cara Lewis, Aiden Dupree; sisters Barbara O'Hara, Sandra Daggett, Roseann Tefft; several nieces and nephews; special friend Mary Bach and her family; as well as her two dogs Cooper and Otis. Sharon was a member of the First Ward Senior Center, and currently their treasurer. She was also a member and treasurer of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Divison 1. Sharon was a member of St. Thoms Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. She was very proud of her catholic faith and was extremely devoted to her community and friends. She will be dearly missed by all, may she rest in peace. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10am until 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon's name to the First Ward Senior Center 226 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020