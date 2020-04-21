|
Sharon A. McGlynn
Binghamton - Sharon Ann McGlynn, 74, died Thursday April 16th, 2020 in Binghamton, NY. Sharon was a loving and caring person who shared all she had with family and friends. She was particularly devoted to her grandchildren. She was born on Long Island, where she developed an affinity for the Atlantic Ocean, and subsequently lived in various parts of upstate New York. Sharon dedicated nearly thirty years of professional service to New York State, retiring as a senior human resources administrator with the Department of Transportation. Sharon was a strong woman who overcame adversity and still carved out a long life and managed to keep a caring heart.Sharon is survived by her children Terry (Josh Mandel) and Sean (Jennifer) and grandchildren Sam and Cate McGlynn-Mandel and Sean Jr. and Bridget, brother Jim and sister Dawn.
Sharon's remains have been cremated to be shared with the ocean per her wish. Donations in her memory are encouraged to a local food bank or local organization supporting children working through mental health issues. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020