Sharon Ann Kateri Kane



Sharon Ann Kateri Kane, 73, passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020, with her 3 daughters, Erin Kane Meiser (John, Hogan & Quinn) Marne Kane Hogan, and Molly Kane Hogan, all by her side in Wilmington, NC, after a long battle with gastric cancer. She was predeceased by her dad, Dr. John T. Kane, her mom, Marie H. Kane, her older sister Marie Mosey and younger sister Marcia Kane. She is survived by Christine Liebich (Tomas) of Montreal, Patricia Kane of Albany, J. Timothy Kane of Binghamton, Kevin Kane (Kate) of Binghamton, Colleen Kane of Brackney, PA, and Mary Ellen Kane of East Hampton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and her two grandchildren Hogan and Quinn Meiser, who she adored dearly. Sharon was the 2nd oldest of nine children. She left an impression on anyone she ever met. She loved to entertain and could feed an army. Prior to motherhood, Sharon enjoyed a career as a stewardess with American Airlines. In 1993, Sharon moved from Binghamton, NY to Wilmington, NC, where she enjoyed working in the film industry as an extra in movies. She had a passion for swimming, painting and shared her love with children as a foster parent. Special thanks to Ann Marie Abdelazim, her "older" lifelong friend, for all the love and support she provided to our mom through the years, and especially through her illness. A celebration of life will be held in Binghamton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: WARM (Wilmington Area Building Ministry) warmnc.org or your animal rescue of choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store