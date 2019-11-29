|
|
Sharon Ayres
Endwell - Sharon L. Ayres went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. She was 77 years old. Sharon was the daughter of Carlyle and Frances Frantz and the beloved wife of Robert D. Ayres for 57 years. Sharon is survived by a son Jeffrey and wife Theresa Ayres, daughter Michelle and husband Scott Eldred, daughter Melissa Berchtold and boyfriend Aaron Atutis, daughter Heather Ayres and boyfriend Nathan Lopreste, brother Robert Frantz and wife Lois, their daughter Amy Lynn and her husband Kris Freitag, and seven grandchildren: Heather Donahue, Kyle Donahue, Kristin Ayres, Justin Berchtold, Ayden Berchtold, Gabriella Berchtold, and Parker Lopreste.
Sharon was a lifelong devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Endicott where she was the President of American Baptist Women, a Sunday School teacher, a Youth Fellowship Leader, and a member of the Diaconate Board.
Sharon graduated from Union-Endicott High School and Ridley Lowell Business Institute.
Sharon worked in several office positions including IBM, Johnson City School District, and GAF before getting into Tupperware for 11 years where she earned the prestigious position of Golden Galaxy Manager. She then spent 30 years at Binghamton Slag Roofing Company.
Sharon donated to many charitable causes with Saint Jude's Children's Hospital being the closest to her heart.
Sharon was a devoted Christian, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to her family and church. She will be greatly missed by all, and never forgotten.
The family will receive visitors at First Baptist Church of Endicott located at 1406 Monroe Street, Endicott, NY on Monday, Dec. 2 from 1-3 and 5-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday Dec. 3 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Endicott, followed by the burial at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford, PA at 2 pm. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019