|
|
Sharon Black
Endicott - Sharon Black of Endicott, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born and raised in Kansas, she moved to the Binghamton area in 1960. She met her husband, Robert Black at Botnick Motors and married in 1962. They were married for 56 years.
She went to Broome County Finance in 1963 and retired from there with 30 years of service. She was a member of Vestal United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer and volunteering at blood drives. Her interests were travel, cruises, bowling, bingo, and casino slots.
Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents, Eunice and Charles Wolfe, three sisters, Mavis, Nadine, and Joan. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert L. Black, her devoted daughter, Gayle Yvonne Barton (Frank), her loved son in law, and the sunshine of her heart, grandson Cole Robert Barton. She and Cole had many trips together. She was his loudest fan at his sports games. She was extremely proud of the young man he has become and the choices he has made. Sharon is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and two special nieces, Pamela Shiel and Jennifer Chalot .
Funeral and interment services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Rev. Sharon Harris will officiate. Interment will be in Vestal Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Saturday from 9:30 am until the service time at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790 or to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019