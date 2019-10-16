Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Sharon Farr Obituary
Sharon Farr

Vestal - Sharon L. Farr, 72 of Vestal. Devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly father on October 9th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Harold Farr Jr., children Roger Farr, LeeAnn and Garry Agan, loving sister Beverly French, her grandchildren Dylan and Sierra which were the highlights of her life. Many special nieces and nephews, and dear friend Jim Coyne, whom she thought the world of. Lastly her canine kids Cooper & Ginny Lynn. Sharon is predeceased by her parents Harold and Pearl Chilson. Brothers William Chilson, Charles and Kenneth Coole, and sister Charlotte Schaffer, and in-laws Harold and Betty Farr Sr. The family would like to thank the staff of Lourdes Hospital 2 Ross & 1 West and a special thank you to Dr. Harris. At Sharon's request there will be no funeral services. Instead, the family would like to invite relatives and friends to attend a Celebration of Sharon's life at the Endicott American Legion Post 1700, on October 27th from 2 to 5pm. In lieu of flowers and kindly consider a donation in Sharon's memory to Traci's Hope PO Box 504 Apalachin, NY 13827 and or Every Dog's Dream 420 Harry L. Drive Johnson City, NY 13790. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
