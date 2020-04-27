|
Sharon J. Robinson
Binghamton - Sharon J. Robinson left this life peacefully on April 25th, 2020 after her long battle with her personal health issues. Sharon was born and raised in Endicott NY by her mother Barbara Jean Thomas (deceased) and grandmother Dorothy Hill Rupert (deceased) and spent the majority of her adult life in Binghamton NY. Sharon is survived by her husband of 41 years, Alan, and her three children, Eric, David, and Jamie; her aunts, Phyllis Ruppert and Ro Frizzi; her sister, Cara Thomas; sister-in-laws, Phyllis Hawley and Cindy Garbus; nieces, Rhonda Hawley and Kelly Lowe; nephew, James Hawley; and great nephew, Brandon Hawley. Sharon was best known for the heart and soul she brought to everything she did. She had a "can-do" attitude which was seen in her volunteer efforts to better her children's education and was something she used to inspire others by going back to school much later in life for accounting. Throughout Sharon's life, she pursued many jobs which were people or children centric, including working for the Rivermede Senior Facility, an at home daycare provider, Binghamton City School District, and US Airways. Sharon spent her life loving and caring for others, her family, her friends, and her community. Sharon will be greatly missed. To allow for all to attend, A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time. The family would like to send a special thank you to the amazing staff from Lourdes Hospice Foundation that made Sharon's final days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lourdes Hospice Foundation in Memory of Sharon Robinson. Further information on how to donate may be found here: https://www.lourdes.com/about-us/foundation/ways-to-give/
