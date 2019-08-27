|
|
Sharon L. Chrysler
Binghamton - Sharon L. Chrysler, 67 of Binghamton passed away August 19th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband David, parents Clifford & Dorothy McCoy, brother Terry. She is survived by her four loving sons Kevin (Cindy), Mike (Christa) Gary (Jan), Robert (Tina). 7 Very special Grandchildren she gave her whole heart to. Six Sisters, Patricia, Ruth, Pamela, Dorothy, Frances, Susan. One Brother, Clifford. Two Aunts, many nieces, nephews & cousins. She was so loved by many and will forever be in our hearts.
Service for Sharon will be held Saturday 8/31/2019 at 1:00. A Celebration of Sharon's Life TLC Landmark Church of Binghamton, 126 Court St. Bing, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019