1/
Sharon L. Clifford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon L. Clifford

Binghamton - Sharon L. Clifford, 77, of Binghamton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

She was predeceased by her parents, Reimel and Anna (Micha) Clifford, her brother, Ronal Clifford and a nephew, Thomas Dunne.

She is survived by a son, William Moakler of Norwich; a daughter, Beth (Chris) Day of Grand Junction, CO; a grandson, Noah Day, a sister, Donna (James) Dunne of Norwich; a brother, Marc Clifford of Binghamton; nieces and nephews.

Sharon loved her family, socializing with her friends at bingo, and making chocolates, candy and Christmas ornaments for her family and friends.

She was a former employee for the Wyoming Conference Children's Home RTF in Greene and retired as a teacher's aide from DCMO BOCES.

The family will receive friends Saturday 10am till the start of the memorial service at noon at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton. Burial will follow at the Slovak Lutheran Cemetery. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing adhering to the current health regulations.

Kindly share your reflections of Sharon on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved