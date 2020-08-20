Sharon L. Clifford
Binghamton - Sharon L. Clifford, 77, of Binghamton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Reimel and Anna (Micha) Clifford, her brother, Ronal Clifford and a nephew, Thomas Dunne.
She is survived by a son, William Moakler of Norwich; a daughter, Beth (Chris) Day of Grand Junction, CO; a grandson, Noah Day, a sister, Donna (James) Dunne of Norwich; a brother, Marc Clifford of Binghamton; nieces and nephews.
Sharon loved her family, socializing with her friends at bingo, and making chocolates, candy and Christmas ornaments for her family and friends.
She was a former employee for the Wyoming Conference Children's Home RTF in Greene and retired as a teacher's aide from DCMO BOCES.
The family will receive friends Saturday 10am till the start of the memorial service at noon at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton. Burial will follow at the Slovak Lutheran Cemetery. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing adhering to the current health regulations.
.
